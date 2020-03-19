Records reveal details on Alamo couple charged in infant’s death

EDINBURG – New details were released in the death of a toddler at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend.

Alamo couple, Crystal Pelayo, 21, and her boyfriend Hector Sanchez, 23, were arrested Feb. 28, 2020. They were charged in the death of Pelayo’s infant son who was 19 months old.

According to the probable cause affidavits, police responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Feb. 4, 2020 at 404 Alma Avenue in Alamo, Texas. When they walked in, they found Sanchez on his knees in the living room over the infant. The child was observed to be “pale and blue as well as unresponsive.” Paramedics took the child to Rio Grande Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed on the infant by Dr. Norma Farley who concluded the child suffered blunt force trauma. According to Dr. Farley, the cause of death was the rupture to the small bowel “which was caused by a rapid strike to the abdomen.”

Investigators returned to the home where Sanchez told them the child had thrown up, grabbed his stomach in pain and coughed up blood. He said he had compressed the boy’s stomach and showered him that day, but did not provide medical attention. Text messages from the seized phones showed the mother communicated to Sanchez that the boy had been throwing up blood The day before, Feb. 3 Sanchez reportedly told the mother not to take the child to the hospital because his stomach was bruised.

Other images and photos suggested to investigators the child had been previously injured multiple times under Sanchez’s custody. In one incident documented on Jan. 27, 2020, the child had reportedly bitten Sanchez who squeezed his cheeks until the child let go.

Sanchez was charged with capital murder and issued a $1 million bond. Pelayo is facing a negligent homicide charge and issued a $250,000 bond. Both are still in custody.