Records reveal former Rio Grande City secretary charged more than $11,000 on gas cards

Former Rio Grande City Secretary Angela Solis, who is accused of credit card abuse, charged more than $11,000 on fuel cards provided by the city without authorization, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The complaint said Angela Solis gave the gas card to a male relative and gave him permission to use the card "as needed." The male relative also gave the card to his girlfriend to use as well.

From June 6, 2023, to February 8, 2025, Solis spent a total of $11,685.69 on gas without permission, a total of 265 unauthorized transactions recorded, according to the complaint.

As previously reported, the investigation began after the city switched gas companies and employees received new gas cards. Despite the switch, the previous gas company that used to provide gas cards to city employees was still charging the city.

A detective with the Rio Grande City Police Department discovered that several vehicles were involved in the fuel card scheme, according to the complaint.

The detective reviewed video surveillance at El Tigre, located at the 100 block of Pete Diaz Avenue on February 14, where the fuel card was used a week prior, according to the complaint.

The detective made contact with the male relative at a Walmart parking lot. After reading him his Miranda Rights, the relative said the card was given to him by Solis, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the relative said Solis instructed him to use the card specifically at El Tigre and provided him with the pin to the card and told him "not use the card too frequently and would share usage as needed."

Solis was arrested and charged with credit card abuse and abuse of official capacity. She is currently out on a $7,500 bond.