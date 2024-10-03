Records: Son of Starr County judge arrested for cattle theft

The son of Starr County Judge Eloy Vera was arrested for stealing cattle from a ranch, according to a criminal complaint.

Eloy Vera Jr. was charged with theft of cattle valued at around $150,000 and was issued a bond of $5,000.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Aug. 28 when the owner of the cattle, Angelica Briones, received a phone call from a witness who said an unidentified person arrived at her ranch in a Ford F-250 and loaded up her cattle.

Briones filed a report with the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

Briones said her husband, Amon Menchaca, had passed away a few weeks prior, leaving the cattle on the ranch, located on Vera Lane, according to the complaint.

Records say Menchaca had a "life estate" to the property, however the cattle had been given to Leonor Menchaca Edgar by way of a recorded will.

During the investigation, it was determined that Vera Jr. had a truck and trailer matching the description provided to Briones via the witness and also video evidence, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Vera Jr. was contacted, and he admitted to "removing the cattle without consent" of Briones or Edgar and taking them to a secondary location. Law enforcement asked Vera Jr. where the cattle were, but he would not provide the location.

Vera Jr. was told the cattle did not belong to him and law enforcement had to take custody. He offered to transport the cattle himself to the local livestock auction barn. Edgar and Briones agreed to have the cattle sold with proceeds going to the estate, according to records.

The complaint said on Thursday, Sept. 5, Vera Jr took six heads of cattle to the auction, but left two heads of cattle pending. He indicated he had issues with a second trailer and could not transport the remaining cattle.

On Sept. 6, Vera Jr. contacted Edgar's husband and said he needed to be paid for the care and transportation of the cattle he had removed from the ranch. He had kept the two remaining heads of cattle for this purpose, according to the complaint.

Records said Vera Jr. was notified that the cattle had to be taken to the barn. He later transported the cattle to the barn just as the auction was closing. The auction was recalled for the last two heads, hindering other bidders an opportunity to bid.

The complaint said the investigation determined Vela Jr. committed the act of theft by removing cattle from a property without consent of the owner and concealing them at an unknown location.

Vela Jr. was arraigned on Oct. 2 where he was charged with theft of cattle.