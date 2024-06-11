Records: Woman sentenced to probation on possession of a controlled substance charge

Valerie Elizabeth Guerra. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

A woman who was arrested in connection with a fatal 2017 crash in McAllen was indicted and sentenced on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, records show.

Valerie Elizabeth Guerra was initially arrested in October 2017 on charges of intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance in connection, jail records show.

Guerra was arrested and identified by the McAllen Police Department as the driver involved in a crash that happened on Oct. 12, 2017 near North Main Street and West Pecan Avenue.

The crash killed 31-year-old motorcyclist Robert Perales II, police said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office and was told a grand jury declined to indict Guerra on an intoxication manslaughter charge following her arrest.

Guerra was instead indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 10, 2019, Guerra was sentenced to five years’ probation and 80 hours of community service after accepting a plea deal.