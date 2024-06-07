Region One discusses ways to avoid summer learning loss for students

While the summer months might be a time for children and teens to relax from school, local education experts recommend parents continue lessons outside the classroom.

The director for college readiness at Region One says parents should consider trips with their kids to the library for free online resources and books.

Summer camps can also be a good opportunity for them to continue with social interaction and learning.

If you have little ones, experts also suggest reading out loud to your children.

“Reading, communication, all those are skills that are necessary throughout life so it's great that we take the time to read with our children,” Nicole Saenz, Region One director of college, career and life readiness, said. “I know many of our elementariness provide a book for free to every student before they leave for the summer school year."

Experts also recommend turning a visit to the grocery store into a reading and math opportunity by having the kids read labels and add prices.

"We understand, we want to give our children that time to relax and rest after the grueling school year sometimes. However, it's very important to keep students active and engaged,” Saenz said.

Below is a list of Region-One recommended resources to keep students engaged during the summer months. They are all accessible via students’ school district credentials.

- PebbleGo Science – Online learning platform for science, technology, resource and reading skills.

- National Geographic for Kids

- News-O-Matic – Nonfiction texts on core subjects for Kindergarten – 8th grade students

- Miss Humblebee’s Academy – Digital learning resources for core subjects, art and music for children ages 3 – 6

- UTRGV Summer Camp

Watch the video above for the full story.