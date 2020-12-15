Region One Superintendents request TEA extend virtual learning after holidays

A vast majority of school superintendents from all eight counties of Region Once have signed and sent a letter to the Texas Education Commissioner Tuesday afternoon.

Superintendents addressed concerns of possible spike in COVID-19 cases after the Christmas and New Year Holiday. The letter highlights detailed requests and concerns from Region One Superintendents to Texas Education Agency Commissioner, Mike Morath to extend one hundred percent virtual learning for up to four weeks after Christmas break in January 2021.

“We know if somebody gets the virus it will take a few days for the virus to show and have symptoms, but then eventually it will start spreading. Having virtual instruction for a week or two...will help minimize the spread of the virus,” Donna ISD superintendent, Hafedh Azaiez said.

District leaders are hoping the TEA commissioner will announce a decision by Friday at the latest.