Region One teaming up with school districts to provide more CTE classes

The Region One Education Service Center is working to get more students trained for their futures.

"We thought we could conglomerate and bring these school districts together — the very small ones — and unite them for a common goal,” Region One Rural School Program Director Raul Alvarez aid.

As part of that goal, Lasara ISD in Willacy County is just one of the school districts joining forces with Region One to introduce more career and technical education — or CTE programs — to students.

“We have to reach out to bring what is needed for these students to succeed and go out in the world and do what they really want to do,” Lasara ISD Director of Curriculum Cynthia Ramos said.

To help them reach those goals, students from school districts in Monte Alto, Lasara, Lyford, San Perlita, La Villa and Santa Rosa can visit other campuses that Alvarez says covers different subjects and programs.

“In La Villa they have the law and public service academy. In Lasara they have a very strong health science program,” Alvarez said. “In Lyford they have a strong teacher program. In Monte Alto we built a manufacturing academy which is industry based welding. In San Perlita they have an A/V program. In Santa Rosa, it's a business academy."

The CTE classes are funded fully by the school districts.

Lasara ISD invested more than $200,000 into equipment and bus transportation to help students get to other campuses.

Region One is working to secure government grants to help expand this program for students to continue to enjoy and pursue their career goals.

Watch the video above for the full story.