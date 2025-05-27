Report: Diesel spill may have contributed to McAllen crash that killed Border Patrol agent

A crash that killed a U.S. Border Patrol agent in McAllen may have been caused by a diesel spill on the roadway, according to a crash report obtained by Channel 5 News.

As previously reported, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Alejandro De Luna died on April 8 following a crash at the 3200 block of South Ware Road that happened while he was on his way to work.

The crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation said a diesel leak had occurred just north of the crash site prior to the crash.

The report said Alejandro De Luna was traveling southbound on the outside lane when he lost control, and his vehicle began to skid to the inside lane.

De Luna then struck and went over the concrete median into the northbound lanes of travel, according to the report. De Luna's vehicle then struck a second vehicle, that caused him to "vault" to the outside lane and roll onto the grass lying on the roof.

As previously reported, De Luna was not in his Border Patrol unit at the time of the crash, and two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.