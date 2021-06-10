Report reveals new details in Cameron County detention officer arrest
A 19-year-old Cameron County detention officer faces two possession charges after suspected narcotics were found in her vehicle on Monday, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 5 News.
Juliet Gallardo, a detention officer with the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, was arrested by Cameron County investigators who responded to a “complain” that a detention officer was possibly introducing narcotics into the jail facility.
RELATED: Cameron County detention officer arrested
“Further investigation revealed that Gallardo had inside her vehicle a felony amount of a white powdery substance with the characteristics of cocaine, and misdemeanor amount of a green leafy substance,” the arrest report states. “Gallardo was [immediately] taken into custody and charged with Possession of a controlled substance and also possession of marihuana.”
Gallardo was transported to and booked at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center pending further disposition, the arrest report stated.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 132 positive cases
-
Masks now optional at H-E-B for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees
-
CBP warns of phone scammers impersonating agents, attempting to get banking information
-
New details released in Cameron County detention officer accused of smuggling drugs
-
DPS seizes multiple firearms after traffic stop in Palmview