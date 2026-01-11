Reports of hostage situation at Port Isabel Detention Center are false, ICE says
Reports of a hostage situation at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos are false, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Channel 5 News received reports Saturday morning of the alleged hostage situation and reached out to ICE for more information.
ICE said there was a "minor protest" in one of the dorms that ended "peacefully" within 45 minutes.
Read the full statement below:
"Allegations that there was a hostage situation at the ICE Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos, Texas, on Jan. 10 are false. This morning there was a MINOR protest in one of the dorms at Port Isabel. ICE officers and facility staff immediately met with the detainees to address their concerns, and the protest ended peacefully within 45 minutes."
More News
News Video
-
Second suspect in Edinburg convenience store robbery taken into custody
-
Solar panel owned by Weslaco resident damaged by stray bullet
-
PossAble Dream offering Valley residents a chance to earn high school diploma
-
Valley builders' association offering construction training in wake of ICE impact on...
-
Mission road widening project could affect school drop-offs, bus routes
Sports Video
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night
-
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Former UTRGV star receiver Tony Diaz transfers to Iowa
-
RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game