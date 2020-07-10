Republican state senate candidate arrested for violating protective order
A Republican state senate hopeful was released from jail on Friday after she was arrested for violating a protective order, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Vanessa Tijerina, a Republican candidate for Texas State Senate District 27, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday after her ex-husband accused her of violating a protective order by calling and texting him.
Tijerina is seeking Senator Eddie Lucio’s senate seat, but has yet to secure the Republican nomination.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Medical professionals endure ongoing changes in logistics amid pandemic in the Valley
-
Valley pediatrician describes different COVID-19 symptoms among children, teens
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Edwards Abstract and Title Co.
-
Assistance program launches to aid Harlingen residents impacted by pandemic
-
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Abbott speaks on pandemic impact on the Valley, schools reopening