Republican state senate candidate arrested for violating protective order

Vanessa Tijerina (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

A Republican state senate hopeful was released from jail on Friday after she was arrested for violating a protective order, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Vanessa Tijerina, a Republican candidate for Texas State Senate District 27, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday after her ex-husband accused her of violating a protective order by calling and texting him.

Tijerina is seeking Senator Eddie Lucio’s senate seat, but has yet to secure the Republican nomination.