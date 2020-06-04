Police chief: Republican candidate for state senate arrested on felony charges, had 'crack pipes' in her car

Vanessa S. Tijerina, 42, of Raymondville in a jail booking photo. (Photo courtesy of the Raymondville Police Department.)

Officers arrested the Republican candidate for Texas State Senate District 27 on Wednesday.

The Raymondville Police Department arrested Vanessa S. Tijerina, 42, of Raymondville — a perennial political candidate — on Wednesday night after they found "crack pipes" in her car, said police Chief Uvaldo Zamora.

Officers arrested Tijerina on suspicion of one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; one count of interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony, Zamora said. She is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Thursday.

Tijerina went live on Facebook after police officers approached her at a Stars Drive-In restaurant in Raymondville. Officers asked Tijerina to roll down her window, but she repeatedly refused.

"I haven't done anything," Tijerina said in her Facebook live video.

When she refused to exit the vehicle or roll down her window, officers attempted to open it.

"I am being harassed. I am being harassed. I'm being harassed," Tijerina said in the video, addressing her Facebook audience. "Look at this officer."

Tijerina ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Texas State Senate District 27. She previously ran for U.S. Congress and mayor of Raymondville, according to her Facebook page.