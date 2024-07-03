Residency program to help medically underserved area in Starr County

A residency program between DHR Health and Starr County Memorial Hospital will soon bring more doctors to Starr County.

The new program was announced on Tuesday by Rio Grande Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Estela Bazan says growing up in Starr County, there were so few doctors she knew all of them by name

"Let me tell you, when I was a child we only had around four doctors," Bazan said.

Even now, she sometimes has to make the hour drive to McAllen for routine doctor's appointments.

"It's a hassle, you know," Bazan said. "We do need more doctors."

Starr County is federally recognized as a medically underserved area, but a new program aims to close that gap.

Starr County Memorial Hospital and DHR Health announced a residency program with nearly $800,000 in federal funding.

Two medical students per year will complete their residency in Starr County and spend time learning from doctors in the area. The goal, not only to bring new doctors in, but to keep them.

"We know that if you have a residency program, 60 percent on average of the residents in that program will stay in the community in which they train," DHR Health Board Chairman Dr. Carlos Cardenas said.

The numbers back up what residents say is a lack of healthcare. New doctors would help overwhelmed practices in Starr County.

The first medical resident could start as early as next summer. They're funded to train residents for three years, but could get more funding in the future.

More healthcare means more peace of mind for families in Starr County.