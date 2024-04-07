Residents continue raising concerns over burning smell from property near Mission

Residents living downwind from a property off of Abram and Western roads near Mission are complaining of a smell coming from it.

Guillermina Mendez says the smell has been in the air for years, and that it pierces into her home.

“It smells bad, it really smells bad, “Mendez said. “Like they're burning meat, or skin, or something I can't explain."

Channel 5 News was at the property on Thursday and saw a patch of the ground inside that property was burning.

The property is an old gravel pit. Officials with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 said it also used to be an old garbage dump.

Unused buildings and old, heavy machinery are at the edge of the property.

Channel 5 News called the number that was on a faded sign along the road of a business that used to sell soil and gravel to find out more about the property.

The number went to the business Villarreal Paving and Demolition, located 15 minutes north of the property.

A woman who answered the phone did not identify herself, but said they’ve “answered this question before” and hung up.

Channel 5 News first covered the smell in September 2019 after a fire broke out there.

READ MORE: Strong odor following fire in Mission concerning homeowners

At the time, Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and were told the agency received nine complaints about the property.

Channel 5 News is waiting to hear back from the TCEQ with an update on those complaints.

Watch the video above for the full story.