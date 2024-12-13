Residents express concern following multi-agency raid in Edinburg neighborhood

Residents of a neighborhood in Edinburg said they have several questions after a house in the area was raided early Thursday morning by local and federal authorities.

Neighbors on North Gwin Road said they were woken up Thursday at around 5:30 a.m. by what they described as an overwhelming police presence around 5:30 this morning.

King Freeland said he and his wife woke up to see their neighbor’s house surrounded by law enforcement, and provided Channel 5 News with video of the raid.

The video shows law enforcement officers focusing their efforts on a small yellow house located on a lot near Freeland’s home.

Channel 5 News was able to confirm that agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and deputies with the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were at the scene.

None of the agencies provided details on the investigation, and they all said it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable Atanacio “J.R.” Gaitan told Channel 5 News there were related raids in other cities, but could not elaborate.

