Residents urged to be cautious following several bee attacks across the Valley

A total of six people from across the Rio Grande Valley have been hospitalized in the last week following bee attacks.

The most recent attack was on Saturday, Sept. 21 when two people from the same North Sugar Road neighborhood were attacked while doing yard work. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

Four other people were also attacked the same week.

Edinburg Fire Department Lieutenant Alexandro Villanueva explains one reason behind these recent attacks.

"What happens is that bees do their job normally in nature, but the weather is what makes them aggressive, in other words, the rain makes them work faster, but the weather has a lot to do with it," Villanueva said.

On Sept. 20, the Willacy County's Sheriff's Office posted a warning on their Facebook after a Port Mansfield police officer a large group of bees at Laguna Point while patrolling. The bees were near a recreation area.

Officials say if anyone sees a bee hive near their home, it's best to call an exterminator to remove it.