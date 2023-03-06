Reward being offered for information in San Juan 'road rage' incident that killed 19-year-old

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the individuals wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman they say happened as the result of a road rage incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheriff's Office: 19-year-old killed in San Juan after verbal dispute

Investigators said the incident happened early Sunday, when 19-year-old Yocelin Rodriguez was leaving a party and got into an argument with a group of men, according to a news release.

She left eventually left the party and the group followed her in a dark lifted Dodge Ram truck. The driver of the truck then pulled up next to Rodriguez's car near Veterans and Hall Acres, when an unknown person in the truck opened fire at the car, the release stated.

Rodriguez crashed her vehicle and died at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information on the fatal road rage incident to call 956-383-8114.