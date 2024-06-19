RGV counties included in Abbott’s disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Alberto

All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley are among the 51 Texas counties under a disaster declaration issued on Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott as Tropical Storm Alberto impacts the state.

The declaration was issued to ensure the counties at-risk have the resources and personnel needed to respond to the storm, the news release stated.

The 51 counties listed are: Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Orange, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala

"Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency response personnel to swiftly deploy all necessary assistance as heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds, and coastal flooding impact communities in South Texas and the Coastal Bend,” Abbott stated in the release. “I urge Texans in at risk-areas to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their families safe."

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Alberto is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds to South Texas, the Coastal Bend, and Southeast Texas. Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to cause ongoing coastal flooding along much of the Texas coast through the week.

