RGV Food Bank to double food storage capabilities with new freezer

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is experiencing a 20% increase in the people that need their services.

In May, the food bank helped more than 200,000 families. They’re now helping 270,000 families, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley CEO Libby Saenz said.

“The economy has gone crazy, I don't think the people who are on SNAP benefits are keeping up with the inflation we have,” Saenz said.

The food bank is working to increase the amount of food they give out. The nonprofit received a $6.6 million grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture, which Saenz said will be used to build a second freezer.

“That is going to help us a lot to be able to move out a lot more products and receive a lot more product for our people,” Saenz said.

Every year, over 9 million pounds of protein and 45 million pounds of produce and frozen meals are given out.

“We are going to be able to double that,” Saenz said. “We are seeing double the amount of people, so we need double the amount of food."

Food banks across the state will also be able to pick up donations if needed.

“The food bank will almost be like a cross dock facility for our sister foodbanks, meaning we can hold the produce here, and they can send their trucks to come and pick it up,” Saenz said.

Construction on the new freezer is expected to start in July 2024.

