RGV Humane Society declares state of emergency as both locations are over capacity

A state of emergency has now been declared by the RGV Humane Society. Both of their locations are over-capacity, and they're at risk of having to euthanize animals.

Officials with the humane society say every dog in their care is at-risk of being put down. The first could happen as early as Thursday morning.

They're asking for fosters and adoptions. All fees are being waived right now and all adopted animals come with vaccinations, spay and neuter and are microchipped.

Both RGV Humane Society locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harlingen location:

1106 Markowsky Ave

Phone: (956) 428-1022

Mission location:

227 Abelino Farias St,

Phone: (956) 591-0058