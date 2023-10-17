RGV Humane Society over capacity at both locations, at-risk animals in danger of euthanasia

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is calling for help to get dogs out of their shelters as soon as possible.

Officials say dog kennels are full at their Mission and Harlingen locations, and all at-risk dogs could be put down if space isn't made available.

The community can help by adopting or fostering. All adoption fees for dogs are waived, and fostering a pet is always free.

Both shelters are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The locations of both shelters are:

Mission location

227 Abelino Farias Street

Harlingen location

1106 Markowsky Avenue