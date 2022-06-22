RGV Pride event set for June 25 at South Padre Island

The Valley's biggest pride event is back to being an in-person event this year.

The celebration has a new home and will take place at the Cameron County Ampitheater and Event Center on Saturday, June 25.

"Prior to the pandemic, it was at the McAllen Convention Center," said RGV Pride Coordinator Steven Cano. "This is the first year that it's happening at the island."

This year's event will feature lots of fun for the whole family, including a health fair mini-conference, vendors, food trucks, games, performances and much more.

"By creating pride and celebrating pride, is about acceptance and awareness and overall education," Cano said. "We know our people and so we want to make sure our people are having a great time."

Pride month is celebrated every June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots and the work to achieve justice and equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information on this weekend's event, go to riograndevalleypride.org.