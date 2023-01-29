RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory

Edinburg, Texas. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, walked away with a 126-110 victory over the Austin Spurs (4-9) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers got the ball rolling in the first quarter and kept the momentum up until the end of the game which allowed RGV to walk away with a 126-110 victory.

Houston Rockets Two-Way players Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins led the Vipers with 29 points and 22 points, respectively. Cassius Stanley came off the bench and scored 21 points. Jarrett Culver played his first game with the Vipers and put up 18 points. Both Willie Cauley-Stein and Mustapha Heron finished with 12 points each. Shawn Occeus contributed 10 points.

San Antonio Spurs Two-Way player Dominick Barlow led Austin with a double-double 32 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Murphy posted 17 points followed by Jalen Adaway with 15 points and Tommy Kuhse with 14 points. San Antonio Spurs Two-Way player Charles Bassey finished the night with 11 points.

RGV returns to the court on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9:00 p.m. CT to take on the Ontario Clippers at Toyota Arena. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.