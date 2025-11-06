x

RGV Vipers open up the season on Friday Nov. 7th at the Bert Ogden Arena

RGV Vipers open up the season on Friday Nov. 7th at the Bert Ogden Arena
4 hours 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 11:03 PM November 05, 2025 in Sports

The RGV Vipers are getting ready to kick off the season this Friday at the Bert Ogden Arena as they host the Oklahoma City Blue.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days