Rio Grande City campaign aims to prevent underage drinking

RIO GRANDE CITY – Leaders are turning to businesses to stop the sale of alcohol to minors in an effort to save lives.

Rio Grande City officials and law enforcement are working to try and avoid any tragic consequences involving alcohol and minors, especially now with the arrival of spring break.

An incident happened just a few days ago at a party in Rio Grande City which led to one arrest and two people were taken to the hospital for intoxication symptoms.

Authorities ask the community to be their eyes and ears and take the initiative to report any suspicious activity to Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.

