Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez backs Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

A Rio Grande Valley congressman is among several lawmakers pushing for a new anti-terrorism bill.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act is being introduced in both the House and the Senate.

It's based on a bill introduced in 2020 that did not pass and seeks to authorize the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate domestic terrorism cases.

It also requires those agencies to prepare a report twice a year on domestic terrorism, focusing especially on white supremacists.

“I think this is a clear message from the American people through us, sending the message to Americans who are willing to harm other Americans, that we will chase you down, hunt you down and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," said U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen.

Supporters of the bill also say it will require more sharing of information between federal and local police.