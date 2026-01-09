8-year-old student found in possession of gun at school, Donna ISD says
An 8-year-old student at Patricia S. Garza Elementary School in Donna was found in possession of a gun, according to the Donna Independent School District.
The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Donna ISD said they addressed the potential safety concern and "there was no intent to harm." Parents were notified of the situation through the district's Blackboard Communications System.
The gun was secured by law enforcement and district safety protocols were followed, according to the district. Students remained in their classrooms under supervision of staff, and campus operations continued in a calm and orderly manner.
"At no time were students or staff in danger, and all students remained in a safe and supervised environment," the district said in a statement.
The 8-year-old student will face "appropriate disciplinary consequences," according to the district. The Donna ISD Police Department continues to investigate.
More News
News Video
-
Valley trainer aiming to run in Boston Marathon
-
Teachers union sues TEA over social medial investigations regarding Charlie Kirk's death
-
Brownsville police introduce 'impact team' as part of crackdown in entertainment district
-
Valley doctor says cutting ACA tax credits could cause delayed medical attention
-
U.S. Fish and Wildlife monitoring controlled burn gone wrong in Cameron County
Sports Video
-
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament
-
UTRGV Men's basketball continue conference play on the road against East Texas...
-
West prepares for RGV High School Football All-Star Game
-
Mark Foster resigns as UTRGV women's soccer head coach
-
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announces commitment to East Carolina