Rio Grande Valley health center receives $3.7 million federal grant

KRGV File Photo

The Tropical Texas Behavioral Health Center was awarded a $3.7 million federal grant, Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Friday.

The health center with four locations across the Rio Grande Valley received a $3,785,402 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance mental and behavioral health during the pandemic, a news release stated.

“With the ongoing mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19, resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment providers cannot fall by the wayside,” Cornyn stated. “I applaud this investment in Valley residents’ health and I will continue supporting efforts to strengthen these critical services.”