Rio Grande Valley residents urged to prepare for winter road conditions

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the public to stay home and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. The agency has been pouring brine on the roads for the last few days, focusing on bridges and overpasses.

TxDOT Spokesperson Octavio Saenz says overpasses and bridges lose heat faster, making them more likely to freeze or develop ice.

As temperatures continue to get colder, officials are asking everyone to prepare for winter road conditions.

"These are circumstances that are very unusual for the Rio Grande Valley, so we need to also keep in mind that we've had a little bit of precipitation,” Saenz said. “We're going to have freezing temperatures and that's going to mean ice."

If you do need to get on the road, remember to slow down and keep more distance than usual from the car in front of you.

Officials say there’s a possibility that barriers could be put up, and if you happen to see any of them, officials ask that you please respect them.

