Road closures in effect for street paving project in Alamo

Those driving through Tower Road in the city of Alamo can expect to see traffic, especially during rush hour.

Road closures on Tower Road from Hackberry Avenue to Business 83 are underway through the rest of the week for phase one of the Tower Road Rehabilitation Project.

Improvements to the road include new asphalt, restriping the road, as well as adding a concrete intersection at Duranta Avenue, the city said in a social media post.

Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna advised the public to find alternate roads to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

“Take off a little bit earlier than expected to avoid the road delays, or take the alternate routes that will make it quicker,” Ozuna said.

Officers will be stationed in the area if needed.

The project is expected to be completed in two months.

A list of road closures is available online.