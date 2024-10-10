Roma police warning the public after prop money used at local shop

The Roma Police Department is urging the public to check their cash.

Roma Police Chief IV Garza said someone recently used a movie prop $100 bill with the words “for motion picture copy money” written on it at a Roma hat shop.

It’s not counterfeit, but it’s not real cash either, and it could result in legal trouble if you’re caught paying with it.

“Make sure that you check your bills,” Garza said. “Look at them, especially in this particular case where we saw it was a prop currency, it's gonna say there on the bill itself that it's fake — that it's not for use."

Police say they want to hear from you if you come across any of the movie prop money so they can file a report.