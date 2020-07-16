Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician, wins GOP nomination for Texas congressional seat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician, wins GOP nomination for Texas congressional seat.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Persistent rumors about statewide lockdown aren't grounded in fact
-
Donna ISD may spend $3.7 million on wireless communication towers, providing internet...
-
CON MI GENTE: Meet the author of the 'Pete's Purpose' children's book
-
Concerned about the coronavirus, some parents consider homeschooling
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Creative Arts Studio