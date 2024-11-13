Ruben’s Grocery hoping to bring community together with Make Fajitas $5.99 Again campaign

Fresh, black angus beef fajitas are a popular item at Ruben's Grocery store in McAllen following last week’s presidential election.

On Nov. 6, Ruben’s Grocery General Manager Ruben Cavazos made a Facebook post calling on the community to come together following the election.

“[A customer replied] ‘Well if it is over, let's make fajitas for $5.99 again. And I said it's a really cool idea,” Cavazos said.

By lowering the price of fajita by $2 a pound, Cavazos is hoping to make it more affordable for people to make some carnitas, and put aside their political views over a fajita taco.

“It doesn't matter what side you are on, embrace your family, embrace your friends, embrace your neighbors, “Cavazos said.

Cavazos said he’s spent nearly $33,000 stocking up on fajitas

“We are about $3,000 or $4,000 under, but the loss does not matter to me,” Cavazos said.

Jennifer Bustamante was shopping at Ruben’s Grocery, and said she's looking forward to saving some money.

“With inflation and everything, even going to the store for a loaf of bread, prices are going up for everything,” Bustamente said. “So for him to do that, he is helping out the community.”

Cavazos said he plans to keep the lower prices until he runs out of fajitas.

