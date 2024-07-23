Safety sticker initiative available for Pharr residents with disabilities

First responders in Pharr have a new tool to help people with special needs. It's part of a new safety initiative program the city is launching.

People can obtain a reflective sticker they can put anywhere on their vehicle or on the window of their home.

The stickers will let first responders know if someone has a medical condition or has special needs and how to interact with that person.

The program has five stickers people can choose from. They are available for anyone who may be deaf, diabetic, autistic, disabled or suffering from Alzheimer's or Dementia.

Those interested in obtaining a sticker can fill out a form online with proof of residence and medical condition.

To fill out the form, click here.