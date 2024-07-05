Safety tips ahead of Hurricane Beryl

The Rio Grande Valley could soon start seeing the impact from Hurricane Beryl as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico.

That's why it's important to prepare now for whatever it may bring.

In a news release, the American Red Cross urged the public to make a plan.

“Disasters won’t stop. Hurricanes cause problems for people in coastal areas, but these storms can also cause damage hundreds of miles inland,” the news release stated. “People living inland should get ready too.”

You still have time to go out and get things that you might need such as non-perishable items such as canned meats, beans, nuts and grains, and a first aid kit of emergency supplies.

Don’t forget water, medications and food for your pets if you have any.

Beryl could also pack a punch with some strong winds. Be sure your home is protected by covering your windows with plywood. Clear out your yard and make sure there’s nothing that can fly away.

