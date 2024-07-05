WATCH LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Beryl and its potential effects to the Valley

A hurricane watch has been issued for Cameron and Willacy counties ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl.

The First Warn 5 Weather Team will be live on Facebook on Friday at 7:15 p.m. to discuss the latest developments for Beryl. It will be livestreaming in this article and the KRGV Weather Facebook page.

Heavy rain and flooding in poor drainage areas is possible across the Valley once Beryl arrives, but more likely the closer you are to the coast.

If the track continues to shift east and northward, away from the Valley, then the upper Valley will receive little to no impacts (perhaps very little to no rain). Things can still change. Advisories will be issued Friday afternoon and night. We'll have better information when that happens, check back for updates.

