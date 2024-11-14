Salvation Army of McAllen looking for volunteers for Red Kettle campaign

The countdown to the holidays is here, and the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Just last year, the Salvation Army helped over 200,000 people in the Valley with the services they offer. That help is paid for by the donations given during their Red Kettle campaign.

You can't miss the sound of those bells ringing or those famous red kettles at stores across the Rio Grande Valley.

The bell ringers outside stores across Hidalgo County will be asking for donations. That money is also used to help with their emergency shelter and kitchen that serves meals twice a day.

They've given out more than 66,000 hot meals and helped more than 100 families with their rent assistance program.

"We are looking for groups, a full day of bell ringing is eight hours. So we are looking for people to take on a full day at a location and find four to eight friends who would join them for the day," Salvation Army of McAllen Major Jan Zuniga said.

Zuniga said so far only 100 people have signed up to volunteer, but they need large groups of people to donate their time.

They have plenty of opportunities for people to volunteer. You can also donate or distribute toys to Valley kids through their Angel Tree program.

More than 14,000 toys have been given out in the Valley thanks to the Salvation Army.

For more information on how you can sign up to help or donate, click here. You can also stop by their main location on North 23rd Street.

To sign up to be a bell ringer, click here.