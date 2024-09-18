San Benito CISD: Classes continuing as scheduled following discovery of written threat on campus

There are no cancellations scheduled for the rest of the week after a “potential written threat” was found on campus, according to a social media post from San Benito CISD.

No students or staff were at risk during the discovery of the written threat, and there were no safety concerns during the dismissal of the school day, the district added.

San Benito CISD did not say which campus the written threat was found in.

The district made the statement due to a "recent social media post from a news organization containing erroneous information about school cancellations at San Benito High School is inaccurate. There are no cancellations scheduled."

According to the district, the district police department was notified following the discovery of the threat.

“We strongly believe that parents and guardians must play a vital role in addressing safety threats. They must also encourage students to report safety concerns to campus administrators and the police,” the district stated. “The safety of our San Benito CISD students, staff, and community is our top priority, and we are unwavering in our vigilance to ensure their protection.”