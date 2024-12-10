San Benito CISD investigating 'traffic incident' involving school bus

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced on Facebook that a school bus was involved in a "traffic incident" with another vehicle.

The district said district police and the San Benito Police Department responded to the incident that occurred along the Rangerville Elementary School bus route on Tuesday morning.

A vehicle struck the bus from behind and there were no injuries to students and staff onboard the bus, including the bus driver, according to the district.

The district said they will continue to provide support services needed for students and staff onboard the bus.