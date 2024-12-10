San Benito CISD investigating 'traffic incident' involving school bus
The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced on Facebook that a school bus was involved in a "traffic incident" with another vehicle.
The district said district police and the San Benito Police Department responded to the incident that occurred along the Rangerville Elementary School bus route on Tuesday morning.
A vehicle struck the bus from behind and there were no injuries to students and staff onboard the bus, including the bus driver, according to the district.
The district said they will continue to provide support services needed for students and staff onboard the bus.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Apps that make holiday shopping easy
-
Message in a bottle from Florida found on South Padre Island beach
-
Texas agriculture commissioner warns of fake pest control companies
-
Tuesday is the last day to donate to Tim's Coats
-
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: Cooler in the evening, windy, temps in the...
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...