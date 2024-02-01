San Benito CISD pauses work on $33.7 million in construction projects

In San Benito, work on the local school district's natatorium building and fine arts center is on pause.

Construction for the facilities began in 2019 after voters approved a $40 million bond to pay for the projects at San Benito CISD.

While work on a proposed indoor athletic center was completed, the district recently ended ties with the construction company contracted to work on the natatorium and fine arts center.

The San Benito CISD school board voted to place Davila Construction Inc. in default of the contract.

Channel 5 News reached out to the district for comment, but officials declined to provide one.

On Tuesday, San Benito CISD issued a statement on Facebook that said they ordered the construction company to stop work after staff noticed "discrepancies" in the foundation and the support structure of the buildings.

“The team has concluded that the remediation is not prudent, or feasible, based on the number and the extent of construction discrepancies,” the district stated.

The statement from San Benito CISD also says the performing arts center cost $23.1 million, and the aquatics center $8.8 million.

The contract also included $1.8 million in additional utility fees.

Channel 5 News reached out to the San Antonio-based Davila Construction Inc., but they declined to comment.

The district says they made a claim with their insurance company to get the money back now that the contract has been defaulted.

The release also states no bond funds have been placed at risk

When asked if there was a timeline available for when construction would resume, San Benito CISD told Channel 5 News they had no further comment

