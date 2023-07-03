San Carlos home destroyed in fire ignited inside a vehicle

A home in San Carlos is a total loss after it caught fire. The house was located off of 83 1/2 Street and Holmes Avenue.

The Hidalgo County fire marshal says the fire started inside a vehicle in a car port and then spread to the home.

No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace a family consisting of two adults and three kids. Red Cross was called in to assist.