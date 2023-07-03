San Carlos home destroyed in fire ignited inside a vehicle
A home in San Carlos is a total loss after it caught fire. The house was located off of 83 1/2 Street and Holmes Avenue.
The Hidalgo County fire marshal says the fire started inside a vehicle in a car port and then spread to the home.
No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace a family consisting of two adults and three kids. Red Cross was called in to assist.
More News
Sports Video
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp