San Juan Basilica holding special mass for Pope Francis

The body of Pope Francis was moved overnight to Saint Peter's Basilica.

He'll lie there for the next few days to allow people from all over the world to pay their respects. This comes just a few days after Pope Francis passed away after suffering a stroke and heart failure.

Sticking with tradition, the Vatican has ordered a nine-day mourning period. Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday.

Special masses in honor of Pope Francis have already taken place in the Rio Grande Valley, with another set for Wednesday at the San Juan Basilica.

The special mass will be officiated by Bishop Daniel Flores starting at 5:30 p.m. This is the second happening this week.

Hundreds of faithful have made their way to the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle over the last couple of days to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

"It's a certain sadness because of what he believed and everything he stood for, he spoke for the immigrants and the LGBTQ. I was impressed by him, and he was just the best Christian ever," Valley Catholic Josie Miles said.

On Tuesday, the Catholic Diocese in Brownsville held the first mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Pope Francis was known for his progressive views and inclusion. These are some of the things churchgoers will miss from the former head of the Catholic Church.

"We, the world, have lost a great advocate for the poor and immigrants. He was just a shining light, a beacon of light trying to build bridges between the poor and particularly the immigrant population," Valley Catholic Diana Almanza said.

It is unclear if the Catholic Diocese in Brownsville will be sending a representative to the Vatican to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

The special mass at the San Juan Basilica will be livestreamed on the KRGV Facebook page and in this article. It will also be shown on Somos El Valle, digital channel 5.2, cable channel 1240.