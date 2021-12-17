San Juan Basilica to be featured on The Texas Bucket List

The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle. Photo Credit: The Texas Bucket List.

The Texas Bucket List, an Emmy-award winning travel show, will feature the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in an episode airing this weekend.

The Basilica is a national shrine that gets about a million visitors throughout the year, according to a news release from the show. It gained its notable reputation in 1970, when a plane crashed into the church holding clergy, parishioners, and children.

While the pilot died and the church was destroyed, no one in the church was injured and the statue of Our Lady of San Juan remained intact, the release stated. Since that day, the devotion grew, as well as the community that adores it.

The Texas Bucket List airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on KRGV-TV.