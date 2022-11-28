San Juan fires police chief Ruben Morin

San Juan city commissioners voted to dismiss Ruben Morin as police chief during a special meeting on Monday.

Morin had served as the city's police chief since December 2020.

Morin was previously placed on paid administrative leave in September as the city looked into allegations against Morin stemming from a Texas Municipal Police Association report.

San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona declined to comment on the details of the report on Monday.

Sgt. Leandro Sifuentes, who has served as interim police chief since Morin was placed on leave, will continue to serve as interim police chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.