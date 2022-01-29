San Juan PD reports shortage of police officers

A public information request made by Channel 5 News found that San Juan has lost 20 percent of its total police force.

Records obtained by Channel 5 News found that this time last yeah, the San Juan Police Department had 49 peace officers employed. This year, that number stands at 38.

"Eleven police officers — it may seem like a lot of officers — but do we have enough officers patrolling the street? Yes we do," San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said.

When it comes to their outgoing staff, Arjona says those officers are heading off to bigger departments.

Watch the video above for the full story.