San Juan police officers stabbed while on duty released from hospital

10 hours 43 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 11:11 AM December 05, 2024 in News - Local

All three San Juan police officers who were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday are out of the hospital, Channel 5 News has learned.

Two of the officers were released Wednesday, and the third officer was released on Thursday.

The officers responded to a residence at the 400 block of Cancun Lane after a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Enrique Martin Ayala, was assaulting her, police said.

The officers attempted to remove Ayala from the home when he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the officers in the neck, ear and rib area, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Ayala was arraigned on Wednesday on three counts of criminal attempted murder of a police officer, and three additional charges of assault, aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

He pleaded no contest and remains in Hidalgo County Jail on a bond of over $3.2 million.

