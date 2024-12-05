San Juan police officers stabbed while on duty released from hospital
All three San Juan police officers who were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday are out of the hospital, Channel 5 News has learned.
Two of the officers were released Wednesday, and the third officer was released on Thursday.
RELATED STORY: Bond set for teen accused of stabbing three San Juan police officers
The officers responded to a residence at the 400 block of Cancun Lane after a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Enrique Martin Ayala, was assaulting her, police said.
The officers attempted to remove Ayala from the home when he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the officers in the neck, ear and rib area, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.
READ MORE: Community reacts after 3 San Juan police officers stabbed during domestic violence call
Ayala was arraigned on Wednesday on three counts of criminal attempted murder of a police officer, and three additional charges of assault, aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.
He pleaded no contest and remains in Hidalgo County Jail on a bond of over $3.2 million.
