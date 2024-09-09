x

San Juan police: Suspect in custody following fatal hit and run

San Juan police: Suspect in custody following fatal hit and run
7 hours 36 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 11:08 AM September 09, 2024 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

One person is in custody following a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and hospitalized three others, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

The crash happened Sunday at around 6 p.m. on Cesar Chavez Road and FM 495, Sifuentes said.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately available.

Sifuentes identified the victim as 30-year-old Lesly Garza De La Cerda. Her 36-year-old husband and a 15-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were identified as the passengers who remain hospitalized following the crash. 

Channel 5 News reached out to police for additional details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days