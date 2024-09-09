San Juan police: Suspect in custody following fatal hit and run
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
One person is in custody following a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and hospitalized three others, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.
The crash happened Sunday at around 6 p.m. on Cesar Chavez Road and FM 495, Sifuentes said.
The identity of the suspect was not immediately available.
Sifuentes identified the victim as 30-year-old Lesly Garza De La Cerda. Her 36-year-old husband and a 15-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were identified as the passengers who remain hospitalized following the crash.
Channel 5 News reached out to police for additional details.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
