Sandbag distribution underway in Weslaco ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Sandbags can protect homes against flooding, and many Rio Grande Valley cities and counties are making them available.

One of those cities is Weslaco.

RELATED STORY: Valley cities distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity

The city is making sandbags available at Weslaco City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Sand will still be available after hours.

Many residents are taking advantage and filling up sandbags ahead of Hurricane Beryl, that continues to move through the Caribbean.

Watch the video above for the full story.