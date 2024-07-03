Sandbag distribution underway in Weslaco ahead of Hurricane Beryl
Sandbags can protect homes against flooding, and many Rio Grande Valley cities and counties are making them available.
One of those cities is Weslaco.
RELATED STORY: Valley cities distributing sandbags ahead of potential storm activity
The city is making sandbags available at Weslaco City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Sand will still be available after hours.
Many residents are taking advantage and filling up sandbags ahead of Hurricane Beryl, that continues to move through the Caribbean.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach