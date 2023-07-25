Santa Rosa teen killed in weekend shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated Arturo Sauceda died defending his mother and mistakenly attributed the information to Willacy County District Attorney Annette C. Hinojosa. Hinojosa did not provide the information to Channel 5 News.

A Santa Rosa High School football standout was killed in a weekend shooting in San Perlita.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on July 22 on 7th Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Arturo Sauceda and his mother were both shot. Sauceda died as a result and his mother is still hospitalized, her condition is unknown.

Sauceda's stepfather, Jose Villalobos, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Santa Rosa High Sschool head football Coach Joe Marichalar said Sauceda was a senior starting lineman for their football team.

He said the team will honor Sauceda by naming him as an honorary captain this season. The team will also wear Sauceda's number 68 on their helmets.

Villalobos is charged with murder and aggravated assault.