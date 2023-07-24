San Perlita shooting victim identified as Santa Rosa ISD student

One of the victims killed in a Saturday night shooting in San Perlita has been confirmed to be a Santa Rosa Independent School District student.

Santa Rosa ISD identified the student as Arturo Sauceda on their Facebook page.

"The SRISD Board of Trustees and Administration would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to Sauceda's family and friends," Superintendent of Schools Yolanda Chapa wrote in a statement.

The school district will also be offering counseling services to students and staff to offer their support.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on 7th Street and Sunset Boulevard. Two people were shot, and the second victim is currently in critical condition.

Deputies with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Villalobos in connection with the shooting. He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in Willacy County Jail.